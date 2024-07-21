NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 2.2%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.58. Approximately 2,314,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,884,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $115,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $339,745. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth about $18,585,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 204,505 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 172,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 244.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

