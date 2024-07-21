Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 24,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 64,765 shares.The stock last traded at $17.75 and had previously closed at $17.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 51.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Research analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at $734,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 50.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

