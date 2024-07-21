Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Reduced by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 215,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

