Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 0%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.94 and last traded at $63.71. Approximately 1,833,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,837,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 215,091 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.