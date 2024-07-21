OFI Invest Asset Management Has $144.58 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OFI Invest Asset Management reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 34,379 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of OFI Invest Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $144,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,461,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $224.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.64 and its 200 day moving average is $188.81.
Apple Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.69.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
