Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.51.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.12.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Olaplex

In other Olaplex news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Olaplex by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Olaplex by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

