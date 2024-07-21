Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

