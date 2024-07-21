Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

NYSE:NU opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

