Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 645.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,688,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 973,260 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 1,060.9% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 580,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 530,449 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55,892 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Stock Down 9.3 %

NYSE BFLY opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.14. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

Insider Activity

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 47.83% and a negative net margin of 179.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 59,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $56,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,699,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,495.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,668 shares of company stock worth $72,010. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.