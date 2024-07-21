Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Culp were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. Culp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 22,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,308,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,542,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Culp news, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 22,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,308,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,542,345. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aron R. English bought 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $67,304.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,321,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,242.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 96,972 shares of company stock worth $479,266. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Culp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

