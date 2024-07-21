Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 759 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $1,684,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 161,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.25 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $14.08 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $339.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

