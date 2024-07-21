Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 1.5%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $140.11 and last traded at $140.05. 2,076,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,534,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,952,500 shares of company stock worth $277,298,174. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.