Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) versus Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Head to Head Survey

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Organon & Co. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organon & Co. 16.50% -360.57% 9.15% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -42.50% -36.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Organon & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Organon & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Organon & Co. has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Organon & Co. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organon & Co. $6.26 billion 0.86 $1.02 billion $4.09 5.13 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $4.01 million 1,035.60 -$214.53 million ($3.78) -13.93

Organon & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organon & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Organon & Co. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organon & Co. 0 2 2 0 2.50 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 1 11 0 2.92

Organon & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 7.72%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $64.08, indicating a potential upside of 21.69%. Given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Organon & Co..

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage. The company's biosimilars portfolio consists of immunology products, such as Brenzys, Renflexis, and Hadlima; and two oncology products, including Ontruzant and Aybintio. It offers cholesterol-modifying medicines under the Zetia, Ezetrol, Vytorin, Atozet, Inegy, Rosuzet, and Zocor brands; Cozaar and Hyzaar for the treatment of hypertension; respiratory products for treatments of control and prevent symptoms caused by asthma under the Singulair, Dulera, Zenhale, and Asmanex brand names; and Singulair, Nasonex, Clarinex, and Aerius for treating seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company provides dermatology products under the Diprosone and Elocon brand; bone health portfolio, including Fosamax brand name; non-opioid pain management products under the Arcoxia, Diprospan, and Celestone brand names; Proscar for the treatment of symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Propecia for the treatment of male pattern hair loss. It sells its products to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, government agencies, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. It is also developing CRN04894, an investigational oral nonpeptide product candidate to antagonize the adrenocorticotrophic hormone (ACTH) receptor that has completed a Phase 1 study for the treatment of diseases caused by excess ACTH, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing's disease. In addition, the company is developing antagonists of the parathyroid hormone (PTH) receptor for the treatment of primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy, and other diseases of excess PTH; identified investigational orally available somatostatin receptor type 3 targeted nonpeptide agonists for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and developing thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor antagonists for the treatment of graves' disease and thyroid eye disease, as well as Oral GLP-1 and GIP nonpeptides for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

