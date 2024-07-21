ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

ORIC stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $689.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.14.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

