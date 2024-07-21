Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,853,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,099 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.
Origin Materials Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.63 million, a PE ratio of -92,250.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $4.53.
Origin Materials Profile
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.
