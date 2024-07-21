Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,102 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after buying an additional 1,070,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $222,591,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $76,918,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in GitLab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in GitLab by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 791,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,824,000 after purchasing an additional 162,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $249,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,943 shares of company stock worth $5,699,980 in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

