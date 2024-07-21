Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,552 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

