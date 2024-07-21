Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.