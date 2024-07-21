Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.6% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 52.3% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.29.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.35.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,640. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

