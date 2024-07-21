Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $234.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.96. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $242.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

