Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 413 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TLH opened at $103.79 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $110.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

