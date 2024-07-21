Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.89 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

