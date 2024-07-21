Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,783 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,532,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after purchasing an additional 394,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $85.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $92.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

