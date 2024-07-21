Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VRP opened at $24.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $24.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

