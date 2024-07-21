Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 80.71%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

