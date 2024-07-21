Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $191.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $197.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.04.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

