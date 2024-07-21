Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $586,051,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,807,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $388,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,312.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $388,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,312.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $330.56 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $149.10 and a one year high of $376.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.48 and its 200 day moving average is $292.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.