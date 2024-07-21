Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $170,100,000 after buying an additional 76,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AtriCure by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,448,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AtriCure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 71,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in AtriCure by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 881,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 193,769 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

