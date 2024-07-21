Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $125,686,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $48,865,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 618,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,102,000 after buying an additional 148,962 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $158.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $273,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,923,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,187 shares of company stock worth $6,828,964 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

