Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.