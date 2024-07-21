Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.3% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Donaldson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 84,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

