Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,367,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $151,726,000. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,572,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $75.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

