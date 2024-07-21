Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Textron by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Textron by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $90.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.04 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

