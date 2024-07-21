Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,572,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

DFEM stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.