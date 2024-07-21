Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,008 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.85. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.