Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 61.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $913,158 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

