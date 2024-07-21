Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $402.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.10. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

