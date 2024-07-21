Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $718.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $660.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $655.99. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $759.98.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.