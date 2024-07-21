Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 63.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 548,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 213,455 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 116.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,090,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 585,867 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,386,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after buying an additional 316,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,887,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 250,314 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 55,488 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $642,551.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at $74,851,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 55,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $642,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,851,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,203,883.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,529,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,834,732 shares of company stock worth $772,476,647. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCCS opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

