Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,337,000 after buying an additional 79,719 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after buying an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 953.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 54,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $572.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $566.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.