Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

