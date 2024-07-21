Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,171 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in IDACORP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.77.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDACORP

Insider Transactions at IDACORP

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.