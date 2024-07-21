Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,986 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $5,808,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

