Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $473.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.67.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $524.33 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $533.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

