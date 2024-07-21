Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 727,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,917,000 after acquiring an additional 103,752 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 342,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in MetLife by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 797,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,101,000 after purchasing an additional 97,996 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 38.3% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.

Shares of MET opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.77. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

