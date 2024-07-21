Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS FLOT opened at $51.01 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

