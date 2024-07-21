Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $2.18 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

OEF opened at $265.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.37. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $275.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

