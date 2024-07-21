Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 34.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Price Performance

FSS opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $99.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

