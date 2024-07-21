Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $146.01 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.31.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

