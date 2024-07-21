Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.48. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

